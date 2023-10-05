Faced with the continuous, unstoppable flow of migrants at the southern border, Joe Biden backtracks on stopping the construction of Donald Trump’s Wall. And his administration announces that it will use the funds allocated in 2019 for the construction of a new stretch of about thirty kilometers on the border in Texas.

“There is now an acute and immediate need to build physical barriers and roads near the border to prevent illegal entry into the United States in the project areas,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Words that are music to the ears of Trump who immediately went on the attack.

“Now will Joe Biden apologize to me and to America for taking so long to move, allowing the country to be invaded by 15 million illegal immigrants, from unknown countries?”, he wrote on Truth Social, underlining that expect an “apology” from Biden.

The decision of the Democratic administration constitutes a big setback for Biden who announced during the 2020 campaign that “not even a new meter of Wall” would be authorized from his presidency.

The move immediately provoked criticism from the left-wing dem, with Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman defeated by Greg Abbott in the last elections for governor, who recalled on X: “The walls don’t work, President Biden promised that he wouldn’t build them, and now it will be harder for voters to distinguish between him and Trump on immigration.”