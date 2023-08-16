The British government of Conservative Rishi Sunak has begun transferring asylum-seeking migrants to the Bibby Stockholm, a barge anchored off Dorset on the south coast, as part of its strategy to discourage people from arriving irregularly in the country on small boats. However, a few days later the migrants were evacuated from the boat because a dangerous bacterium was found in the water supply. NGOs denounce inhumane treatment of migrants.

