UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came up with the project after the rise in the number of illegal immigrants trying to reach the country across the English Channel. | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Bibby Stockholm, a kind of “floating prison” designed by the United Kingdom to fight illegal immigration, started working on Monday (7).

In all, 50 people who applied for asylum were allocated on the vessel, which will be anchored in Portland, an island in southwest England, and has capacity for up to 500 passengers, according to the British government.

The measure was implemented by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the increase in ferries on the English Channel with migrants seeking asylum in Great Britain. According to CNN, last year alone, the region received 46,000 people by boat, a record number.

The project was widely criticized by human rights organizations, who consider the action “cruel and inhumane”, and by citizens of the region where the “floating prison” will operate, who fear for the safety of the place. The vessel is 93 meters long and has 222 cabins.