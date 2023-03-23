Eurosummit expanded to include the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, and the president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe

Economy and foreign affairs are at the center of the summit of heads of state and government of the European Union which will be held today and on Friday in Brussels. But the two dossiers are of such importance that they branch out into a series of issues, some even thorny, which will inevitably end up on the leaders’ table. From the recent American and Swiss banking crisis – which will be addressed at the enlarged Eurosummit attended by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagardeand the president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe – to Ukraine, with the intervention of president Volodymyr Zelensky, on the issue of migration, on which the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the current president of the EU, the Swedish premier, Ulf Kristersson.

The European executive will present the progress made so far to the Twenty-seven, on the basis of what von der Leyen already wrote in the letter sent to the States on Monday and which was received positively by Italy. “We don’t expect a broad debate because the roadmap is clear, there is a definite program that needs to be implemented”, explains a senior European official who worked on preparing the summit.

There is satisfaction with the work done so far, both by Italy but also by the Nordic countries which in recent weeks had complained about the poor application of the Dublin rules, says a diplomatic source. “Just a year ago the External Dimension was just a title, now we’re at the unfolding. There are clear commitments, more funds allocated, the 118 million euros are no longer a ceiling but a starting point. There is the involvement of the commissioners, of the foreign ministers on behalf of the EU, who will travel to Tunisia. There are interventions on all routes, from the Balkan one to that of the central Mediterranean”, rattles off the source.

The economic file

If a heated confrontation on migrants is not expected, the economic question will certainly take more time. From energy, where the emergence is not excluded tug of war between Germany and France on what role nuclear power will play in the continent’s economic policies, on economic governance, ie on what the legislative proposal to reform the Stability and Growth Pact that “the Commission will present in the next few days” will have to build.

