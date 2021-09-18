Norma Ponce

Chihuahua / 09.17.2021 20:10:48

Staff of the State Investigation Agency rescued more than 200 migrants hiding in a room of an address located on Privada Octava and Táscates streets, in the Vistas Cerro Grande neighborhood of the capital of Chihuahua.

The authorities of the State Investigation Agency broke the locks and meshes of the room where the migrants were hiding with pliers to make their release possible. because they were at risk because of the little air to breathe that was inside the place.

After the rescue, migrants began to be sheltered in security units to be transferred and assessed by health personnel.

According to the reports, all foreigners would stay longer inside the house of about 70 square meters.

This ransom is in addition to that of thirteen trucks with approximately four hundred Haitian migrants, who were detained by elements of the National Guard, on the Victoria-Matamoros highway towards San Fernando, at the height of the checkpoint Comma in the municipality of Cruillas, Tamaulipas.

KT