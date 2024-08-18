The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) specified that the attack occurred during the early morning against those who were traveling in a white van, on the highway section from Tubutama to Sáric.

“The incident was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, when the vehicle was attacked with firearms, resulting in the death of a minor and injuries to eight people, five men and three women,” the statement said.

“Security forces from all three levels of government are carrying out an operation to locate and arrest the criminal group that attacked the migrants, using air support and ground forces.”

According to government sources, the minor is presumed to be Mexican, originally from Campeche.

Local media also reported preliminarily that the rest of the injured migrants are presumably from Haiti, however, no authority has yet confirmed the nationality of those who were shot.

In images posted on social media, it was recorded how the shot-up truck was completely burned while being picked up by a tow truck in this region that has suffered constant attacks on citizens on its roads.

Just last July, a family of American tourists were shot on the stretch of highway from Sonoyta to Caborca, at kilometer 178.

And last February, 4-year-old Jonzi from Ecuador, Wendy from Honduras, and another Peruvian woman were killed in an attack on migrants in Caborca.

Authorities confirmed at the time that the group of migrants were traveling in three vans on the stretch of highway between Altar Sáric and Cerro Prieto, when they were attacked with bullets by a criminal group, which set fire to the vehicles in which they were traveling.