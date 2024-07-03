Juarez City.– A group of Central American migrants arrived at a Del Río store to ask for help since they were deprived of their liberty.

Employees of the convenience store located on Waterfill Avenue, near the Zaragoza Bridge, reported the incident to the emergency number 911.

Municipal agents initially arrived at the scene and reported the incident to the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

These are six men who, according to the agents, are of Guatemalan nationality and will be protected.