Ciudad Juarez.- Personnel from the Human Rights Department of the Municipality toured the downtown area of ​​Ciudad Juárez to provide information to people in mobility situations about their rights and the services offered by the agency.

This time, the information was extended to merchants at the Cuauhtémoc market, so that they can also be informed about the support that migrants receive in the city.

“The brochures provide details on advice and guidance on immigration procedures, referral to institutions, discounts on foreign transportation, as well as information on the CBP One application, among other topics,” Santiago Gonzáles Reyes, director of the agency, reported in a press release.

The municipal official explained that this time the campaign was carried out in the market located next to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in the Historic Center of Ciudad Juárez, where informational material was distributed to merchants and visitors of the place, with the aim of expanding the reach of the information to different sectors of the community.

“During this event, information leaflets were distributed that included details about the advisory services, guidance and shelters available for migrants in the city,” said the director of the agency.

He stressed that the actions were part of the efforts of the Human Rights Directorate to ensure that migrants have the necessary resources for their protection and well-being while in transit through the city.

According to records from the State Population Council (Coespo), there are currently about 1,500 migrants sheltered in more than 20 humanitarian spaces in Ciudad Juárez, while groups such as the Migrant Ministry of the Missionary Society of St. Columban serve hundreds of people each week who live in hotels or rental spaces waiting for an appointment through the CBP One digital application to be able to enter the United States regularly.