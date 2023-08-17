More than 60 migrants have drowned after the sinking, off Cape Verde, of the wooden fishing boat on which they had left Senegal, from the town of Fass Boye, north of Dakar, last July 10, more than 40 days ago. The International Organization for Migration denounced it. More than 100 people had been loaded on board the goiter. The tragedy was uncovered earlier this week when the vessel was sighted with only 38 people, originally from Senegal and Guinea Bissau, remaining on board, including 4 children. Survivors will be repatriated.