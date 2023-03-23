Migrants, another shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia: they were headed for Lampedusa

Yet another shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia, where five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drowned. On the other hand, 28 people are missing.

The boat they were aboard capsized. The news was announced by activists from the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES). “Five migrant bodies have been recovered and five other migrants have been rescued, but 28 are still missing,” said Romdhane Ben Amor of FTDES.

The boat sank “because it was overloaded”, with 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast. They had left from the coastal region of Sfax in the direction of Lampedusa.