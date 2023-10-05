Migrants, open war between government and magistrates: another blow to the Cutro decree

Continue it clash between government and magistrates, a new ordinance puts Prime Minister Meloni in even more difficulty. Not just the decision of the Catania judge Iolanda Apostolic in favor of three Tunisian migrants, now the other pickaxe at Dl Cutro – we read in Repubblica – it comes from Prosecutor’s Office of Florence. Italy has the obligation to review immediately inserting the Tunisia on the list of safe countries and until it does so, the judiciary has the obligation to intervene to protect the rights of asylum seekers arriving from Tunisia and to disapply the rules passed by the government. Yesterday Meloni said to herself “worried about the corporate defense of the judiciarya, because just as a magistrate is free to say that a government measure is illegitimate, the government can say that it does not agree without this meaning attack a category“.

The sentence, this time collegial, of the immigration section of the Florence court, puts the government in even more difficulty. The judges – continues Repubblica – they believe the so-called “safe countries procedure” is inapplicable towards Tunisian citizens. And if in Catania the Apostolic judge limited herself to not validating the detention of some Tunisian migrants locked in the center of Pozzallo awaiting the accelerated examination of their asylum request, in Florence, the section presided over by judge Luca Minniti (already Area candidate for the CSM in 2021) has the Cutro decree was disapplied accepting the appeal of a Tunisian against an expulsion order.

