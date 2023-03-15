Migrants, incandescent base in the centre-right

“Hot pads”. Thus a source at the highest levels of the centre-right defines the latest measures taken by the government to try to stem the flow of migrants towards Italy. “The smugglers leave anyway even if they risk 30 years and the NGOs are a minor, more political issue“, explains the source. The fact is that the numbers of landings are now record with the forecasts of the secret services that speak of 600,000 or 900,000 new arrivals, especially in the summer. A real emergency.

And indeed Matthew Salvini, cleverly this time, no longer even talks about immigration and concentrates on roads, railways, the bridge over the Strait. Basically on the issues of his dicastery but stays far from hot potato of migrants. In the centre-right itself, the impression is that there is very little that can be done. In the end whoever is at sea must always be saved and one certainly cannot risk another massacre like that of Cutro. But so far only words and promises have come from the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen – they say from Fratelli d’Italia – he has good intentions but the problem is not so much the Commission as the other member states. Neither the sovereignists of the East nor Germany, France and the countries of Central and Northern Europe have any intention of seriously committing themselves to the redistribution of those who land on our shores. And so the problem remains, between meetings and summits that follow one another at Palazzo Chigi. Voices from the centre-right speak of one Giorgia Meloni “nervous” and “worried”also because the majority voters are starting to be disappointed (and even a little angry, to say the least).

Subscribe to the newsletter

