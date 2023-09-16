Germany confirms its intention not to acceptat least for now, migrants arriving from Italy through the voluntary solidarity mechanism. This was clarified by a spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry quoted by the Tagesspiegel. Talks to resume the reception of migrants from Italy ”could resume at any time”, but are not currently underway, the spokesperson added. The statements made last night by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to the Ard broadcaster were therefore misunderstood, he explained. Regarding the migrants arriving in Germany from Italy, the spokesperson for the Berlin Interior Ministry specified to Dpa that those who have already completed the procedure will be welcomed. Yesterday Faeser explained that the voluntary reception procedure had been suspended ”because Italy has not shown any willingness to take people back through the Dublin procedure”. Interviewed by the Ard broadcaster he added that ”it is clear that now we too Let’s fulfill our obligation of solidarity.”

His statement was initially interpreted to mean that Germany wanted to continue to voluntarily welcome migrants from Italy. Under the voluntary solidarity mechanism, states can transfer people from the EU’s external neighboring countries to other European member states, to relieve pressure on those bordering the Mediterranean Sea.