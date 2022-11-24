The extraordinary Council of Interior Ministers is scheduled for tomorrow in Brussels to discuss the twenty-point action plan on migration presented by the European Commission after the crisis that broke out between Italy and France over the Ocean Viking ship. It will be “a kind of brainstorming” among the ministers in view of the ordinary Council of 8-9 December, which should take decisions, explained a senior EU official, in view of the meeting of ministers, which will be made by the minister of Inside Matteo Piantedosi.