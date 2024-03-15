The Mattei Plan starts from Egypt

Tomorrow the prime minister will fly to Egypt, accompanied by the now inevitable Ursula Von der Leyen, who seems to have established a relationship with the Italian Prime Minister that goes well beyond the purely institutional one. In short, the Mattei Plan is really starting to take shapeand yesterday in a meeting at Palazzo Chigi, Meloni brought together at a table the main directors of some large investees, such as Eni, Fincantieri, Snam and Fs, among others, to begin to make the new recovery plan for the African continent.

With Al Sisi, the Meloni will probably sign a memorandum of understanding like the one signed with Tunisia, which is producing the desired effects. As well as the one with Albania, signed with Prime Minister Edi Rama in Rome. This and the successes of the government's migration policy were discussed yesterday at a conference organized at Palazzo Giustiniani by the Fratelli d'Italia research office, established and led by the undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Giovan Battista Fazzolari, the true pride of the match. “The agreement between Italy and Albania has changed the paradigm in the management of migratory flows. The phenomenon is global and must be addressed jointly: this is a piece of complex policies that the Meloni government has implemented and is

See also Kim calls for military buildup as North Korea nuclear test preparations Schlein: “It's very serious that von der Leyen is flying to Egypt with Meloni”

“I find it very serious that tomorrow the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen flies to Egypt together with Giorgia Meloni to promise resources to the Al-Sisi regime in exchange for control and a halt to departures”. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, said this during a video link with a conference of the Democratic Party in Trieste on the topic of Europe. “This approach in recent years has only trampled on fundamental rights and has not produced a solution of European solidarity for which we will continue to fight” concluded Schlein.







an investment, a new replicable management model”, said the organizer of the event “said the organizer of the event, MP Sara Kelany, in the presence of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, of the co-president of the Ecr at European Parliament, Nicola Procaccini and the Italian ambassador to Albania Fabrizio Bucci. The minister explained how the agreement contributed to reducing landings from Tunisia by 70% and also recalled how a similar agreement with Congo practically eliminated arrivals from that country.

Procaccini instead underlined how these agreements of the Italian government have also been blessed by socialist governments such as that of Olaf Scholz in Germany or even the Danish one, which is one of the toughest in the fight against illegal immigration despite being, as the Melonian MEP underlined, “one of the last remaining socialist governments in Europe, is among the toughest in the fight against immigration in his country. ” A tangible sign that even the socialists once the government shows how acceptance tout court is just a beautiful dream, or rather, a pure electoral slogan. Instead, as Procaccini still says, it is precisely these agreements, so criticized by the Italian and European left that can represent a piece towards the solution to a big problem.

“The agreement between Italy and Albania has changed the paradigm in the management of migratory flows. The phenomenon is global and must be addressed jointly: this is a piece of complex policies that the Meloni government introduced and it is an investment, a new replicable management model.”

In Egypt, basicallyMeloni continues on that path which in recent months has led her to be the leader of European migration policy, which until now has shown all its shortcomings and inefficiencies. The president of the Commission Von der Leyen, who did little or nothing on the migrant issue during her years at Palazzo Belmont, now seems to be clinging to Giorgia Meloni, also to gain indirectly from her successes an important lead towards her bid for re-election .

But the trip to Egypt is also an important stage for Giorgia Meloni, who, after Macron's disconcerting sentences on the possible entry of Europe into war, she increasingly appears as the natural candidate to assume the European leadership left vacant by Merkel's exit from the scene. The very authoritative newspaper Politico, very influential in Brussels, two days ago in a long article spoke about a plan by our prime minister to govern Europe, recognizing her standing and her authority at an international level, and her probable crucial role in the next Europe that will be born from the vote in June.

In short, never before has our country had a unique opportunity to represent the leadership of Europe in such a crucial and critical moment of international geopolitics. And thanks to agreements such as those with Tunisia, Albania and Egypt and the launch of the Mattei plan, the weight of our country in the fundamental African quadrant is destined to grow, surpassing Germany and above all France, as the bible of the left recognized in another long article the French newspaper Le Monde, which praised Meloni and her new policy towards Africa.