There European Commission is “aware of the operational agreement between the Italian and Albanian authorities” in the field of migratory flow management. “We have been informed of this agreement, but have not yet received detailed information: the operating agreement still needs to be translated into law by Italy and further implemented. It is important that any such agreement fully respects EU and international law” A spokeswoman for the EU executive told Adnkronos.

The management of the two migrant camps in Albania will be Italian, according to EU criteria, he then explained Albanian Prime Minister Edi Ramainterviewed by Bruno Vespa on Five Minutes.

“Yes”, the management will be Italian, “there is a very precise protocol, it is a reception centre, a place to carry out checks and registrations, everything done according to very precise EU criteria”, said Rama . “This agreement – he underlined – simply comes from the gratitude that always exists in me, in all of us Albanians, towards Italy, when Italy asks to lend a hand, we are ready to give it”.