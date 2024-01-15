The new president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de Leónannounced this Monday in his inauguration speech that migrants and gender equality will be two of the priorities on which his Government will focus over the next four years.

In his first speech as president, Arévalo de León recalled that his Cabinet is made up, for the first time in the country's history, of seven women and seven men, and reiterated its commitment to gender equality

The president also valued the importance of migrants and said that he intends to integrate them into the decisions that will shape the future of the Central American nation.

According to official calculations, more than three million Guatemalans live in the United States, most of them irregularly, and with their remittances they support almost 35% of the population.

Arévalo de León also cites improving education, health and the environment as the main objectives of his mandate, guarantee the development of the population.

The 65-year-old academic was dressed as president of Guatemala for the period 2024-2028 in a solemn session at the National Theater in the Guatemalan capital ten hours late and after an eventful transition not exempt from “coup d'état” attempts denounced by Arévalo himself since his electoral victory last August.

The outgoing president, Alejandro Giammattei, did not appear in person at the National Theater for the transfer ceremony and sent institutional symbols through its secretariat.

Arévalo de León won the 2023 elections and since then he and his party, the Semilla Movement, have been victims of persecution by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office) and some magistrates, who have tried on several occasions to occasions to revoke his electoral victory.

The new president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León speaks during his ceremony

EFE