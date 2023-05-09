They are mostly women (over 70%), young people (75% are aged between 25 and 44) ​​and graduates (in 76% of cases) social operators who deal with the integration of asylum seekers and refugees, within the Reception and Integration System (Sai) of Italian Municipalities. The data of the research conducted by Anci (National Association of Municipalities of Italy) and by the Department of Education Sciences of the Roma Tre University, were presented today at 3.30 pm at the University Rectorate (Ground Floor Torre C – Via Ostiense 133 ).

The survey “Acting reception” offers an unprecedented identikit of the “operator of reception”, reads a note, an increasingly important figure in the complex management of forced migratory flows. We are talking about 10,000 male and female workers, mostly Italian, who take part in almost 1,000 reception projects promoted by a network of 1,800 municipalities involved (including owners of the Sai project and local authorities involved), to ensure 44,000 places available for the reception of migrants on the Italian territory.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Massimiliano Fiorucci, Rector of the Roma Tre University, Pasquale Basilicata, General Director of the Roma Tre University, Veronica Nicotra, Anci General Secretary took part. The research was presented and illustrated by Marco Accorinti, Professor in the Department of Education at the Roma Tre University, and Monia Giovannetti, Head of the Studies and Research Department of Cittalia – Anci Foundation. Conclusions by Professor Marco Catarci, Pro-Rector in charge of relations with educational institutions, third sector and voluntary organizations, public and private bodies for the Roma Tre University and Matteo Biffoni, Mayor of Prato, Anci delegate to the immigration, President of Cittalia – Anci Foundation. Moderator Virginia Costa, Head of the Central Service of the Sai network. Present at the meeting, for the Ministry of the Interior, the Prefect Rosanna Rabuano, Chief of Cabinet of the Prefect Valerio Valenti, Head of the Department for Civil Liberties and Immigration.

The reception operator is, in the Italian labor market, a professional figure characterized by a complexity of skills mainly determined by the holistic approach that the reception and integration system requires, as well as an expression of a working method aimed at taking personalized and multidisciplinary care of the beneficiaries accepted. The objective of the research “Acting reception”, continues the note, was to understand how, with which organizational structure and with which professional and personal strategies, the operators take charge of the beneficiaries in reception projects. The ultimate aim of the survey was, therefore, to compose a “photograph” of reception operators and the modality through which they operate within the local welfare system.

The third sector represents around 80% of the bodies operators are in contact with in their daily work. Almost 75% of operators have always been engaged in a work activity aimed at people and in direct contact with them, and over 53% have gained over 6 years of experience in the field of reception and migration.

If 76% of operators are graduated, a third declared belonging to a professional register or possessing a qualification, among these the majority are registered in the register of social workers (44.1%) and psychologists (28.6 %), but it is also interesting to consider that over 8% are enrolled in the Register of educators, as well as 7% in that of lawyers and 2.7% in that of intercultural mediators.

With regard to the prevailing contractual relationship during the working activity of the operators, the main modality concerns “permanent-term employees” (56%), 27.6% are “fixed-term employees” while 11.4% has a collaboration agreement. As regards future job prospects, more than 85% express the will to continue to be involved in the sector. Of these, 55.5% declare that they want to remain in the same area and also in the same role and 29.7% even if in the same area but with a different role.

“The University of Roma Tre has been involved for years in collaboration with the National Association of Italian Municipalities (Anci), Cittalia and the Reception and Integration System (Sai) – declared the Rector, Massimiliano Fiorucci. The reception practices of asylum seekers and refugees represent an important research topic in our University, as in the case of the important national survey presented today. From an educational point of view, it should be noted that many of the educators, social workers and other professionals active in the field of hospitality carry out initial and continuing training courses at the University. Think of the offer of a Master’s degree in ‘Reception and inclusion of asylum seekers and refugees’, which our University has equipped itself with. Lastly, collaboration with the world of hospitality is an important part of the activities of the so-called Third Mission of the Roma Tre University, with a view to a common commitment to building a coexistence based on the inalienable principles of democracy, pluralism, social justice”. .