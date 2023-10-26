





06:28 FILE PHOTO: A group of migrants from different countries walk through the Darién Gap, as they continue their journey to the border with the United States, in Acandí, Colombia, July 9, 2023. © Reuters

Thousands of people who left their countries in the hope of finding new opportunities in the north of the American continent continue to travel along the migratory route to the US from South and Central America. Up to 420,000 migrants have passed through the Darien Gap in 2023 and about 16,000 cross Mexico’s borders daily. These data alert the countries of the region, whose leaders were summoned by the Mexican president to find a joint response in the countries of departure, transit and destination.