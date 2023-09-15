Migrants, on Affaritaliani.it i torpedoes by Gianni Alemanno





Is Matteo Salvini and the League in general right to ask for greater firmness on migrants and the restoration of the Salvini Decrees of 2018? “You are right to ask for greater firmness, but the instrument of the Salvini decrees and the closure of the ports was seen in the end it does not work. The objective must be to prevent migrants from leaving, while it is humanitarianly unsustainable to try to prevent them from arriving by stopping them in the middle of the sea.”

It’s the answer to Affaritaliani.it by Gianni Alemanno, former mayor of Rome and historic exponent of the social right to the League’s request to return to the Salvini Decrees of Count I to stop the landings of migrants.

Was Giorgia Meloni’s diplomatic strategy with the trips to Tunisia a failure? “The path is partly the right one, including the idea of ​​the Mattei Plan for Africa, but Italy lacks the political and military credibility that we abdicated with the war in Ukraine and the alignment with Ursula von der Leyen. With the probable cancellation of the agreements with China on the Silk Road, the Government is depriving itself of a fundamental geo-political support in Africa such as Beijing. Furthermore, we must go to the countries of North Africa with instruments not only of economic cooperation but also of military deterrence”.







Should or could the League leave the government on the issue of migrants? “I don’t think he will. It is the Government’s overall direction that should be reviewed: Ukraine, negotiating position in Europe, economic strategy, impact in the Mediterranean. But the League has the clarity and determination necessary to carry out an operation of this depth, without risking causing the disaster of the advent of a technical government like Draghi’s?”.

