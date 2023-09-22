“We must act with extreme force in North Africa by building economic cooperation with the countries of origin of immigration and military interventions to dismantle the slave trade which operates like a mafia structure in those countries”





“Meloni has not betrayed her voters because since she has been in office she has dedicated a lot of effort to the issue of immigration”. Thus the former mayor of Rome Gianni Alemanno answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the Prime Minister has betrayed her voters on the issue of migrants. “But he is getting the approach to his work wrong, because he deludes himself that he can involve the European institutions with good manners. It is useless for him to bring with him, in Tunisia as in Lampedusa, Ursula with del Leyen who is now a President of the European Commission expiring and counts for very little. Instead, it must do as Merkel did when she closed an agreement with Turkey, forcing the European Council to use 6 billion euros for an agreement with Erdogan on immigration. We must act with extreme force in North Africa by building economic cooperation with the countries of origin of immigration and military interventions to dismantle the slave trade which operates like a mafia structure in those countries. It is useless to close the ports, instead we must prevent immigrants from leaving with a strong, constructive and assertive policy” , concludes Alemanno.

