A boat with 47 people on board who fled from Libya is still in danger at sea 24 hours after the alarm launched by Alarm Phone. The organization denounces it on twitter.

“The people in distress called us again this morning. More than 24 hours after our initial notification to the authorities, they are exhausted and still at sea, battling wind and adverse weather conditions. We urge authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and bring people to safety in Italy”.

Late yesterday evening Alarm Phone feared it had lost contact with the boat: “We lost contact with the 47 people more than 2 hours ago – reads a tweet from 10.50 pm on Saturday – and we are very worried! The so-called Libyan coastguard told us that the Italian authorities would coordinate the rescue but they don’t give any information. People must be rescued and brought to safety in Europe now”.