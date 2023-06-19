Migrants, a trafficker: “I’ll explain why I don’t run big risks”

Despite the umpteenth massacre in Mediterranean Of migrants an increase is expected irregular flows towards Italy. Confirming that there will be continuous landings this summer too is one of the major ones traffickers, who chooses to come out to tell what is really behind these routes. “It won’t end, – the trafficker tells Repubblica – because in Tunisia the people are as if choked: preventing them from leaving would mean killing them right away. We are now at one point of no return“. He consulted meteorological experts: also in July the climate will be bizarre. “But ad August I already have thirty full voyages And ready starting. There Meloni must resign“. Hassan (not his real name) is 29 years old. He has a well-groomed black beard and light metallic eyeglasses, a good boy’s face. It’s Sunday. The right shirt and shorts, he looks like the financial director of a Milanese company on break weekend He just saw his girlfriend.

“My business? It’s an illegal travel agency“. He will often talk about “customers” and “supply and demand”, precise and polite. We are light years away – continues Repubblica from the typical and free-range image of a smuggler, those who lead the boats of migrants. No, he’s the big boss. “I started from the bottom, five years ago. I was involved in organizing trips, but I’ve never been a smuggler. THE customers were happy, I made a name for myself and then a nest egg. I started invest in travel. Women travel with infants or entire families. I don’t want to get my hands dirty of their blood. And then a shipwreck is a big risk for me too. Thank God, I’ve never had a shipwreck”, says Hassan. And it’s not clear if it’s more for the fear of prison or why he should confront his own conscience. He specifies that “even those who travel must assume their risks and their responsibilities”. In any case, if none of the customers will die, but lo they will catch however, “with all the money I made, I’ll pay someone and walk out“.

