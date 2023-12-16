61 people are missing following the shipwreck of a dinghy carrying 86 migrants off the coast of Libya. The Radio Radicale journalist reports it on X Sergio Scandura quoting an IOM source. There are 25 survivors, disembarked in Tripoli by the tugboat Vos Triton. The migrants, of sub-Saharan origin, left Zuara two days ago. Two days ago, Scandura explains, a distress notice was issued by IMRCC of Rome on behalf of the Libyan Coast Guard relating to a dinghy that left Libya. At the site of the shipwreck there had been an overflight of two Frontex aircraft: the dinghy was already adrift. Ocean Viking was present in that area yesterday, then forced to leave with 26 migrants on board to comply with the assignment of the port of Livorno by the Italian authorities. The NGO ship then had to repair due to bad weather in the harbor of Sciacca, Sicily.

“Over 2,250 people have lost their lives in the Central Mediterranean this year – writes Flavio di Giacomo, spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration – a dramatic number which unfortunately demonstrates that not enough is being done to save lives at sea”.