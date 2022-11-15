Migrants, a business supported by not exactly legal organizations

Giulio Andreotti (7 times Prime Minister) used to say “It’s a sin to think badly, but often you get it right”, why do I start with this sentence? There is currently an ongoing tug of war between France and Italy in relation to the reception of “migrants” who disembark autonomously with the ships of the NGO independently with the smuggler.

However the topic wants to be much more venal and so here is the first question: how much does it cost to keep a migrant on Italian soil? Exactly 34.5 euros a day or 12,592.5 euros a year (not even a pensioner takes them at the very least)! If we multiply this by a number of about 100,000 people (invented figure) the cost is 1,259,500,000 – one billion two hundred and fifty-nine million and five hundred thousand – euros, one would have to comment.

Obviously without taking into account all the apparatus involved in the receive the “migrants” support them and send them to destination places. Now, to that, we need to add what is being assigned as Basic income also to foreign families (I do not discuss the opportunity to help the indigent) which are about 20% to which it is disbursed and are 1,171,000 in all (INPS data as of May 2022), i.e. 243,200 families and considering that the the average monthly amount for this subsistence is €573.00 (€6,876.00 per year) the second partial total amounts to €1,670,868,000 – one billion six hundred and eighty million eight hundred and sixty-eight thousand.

Question number two, Europe how much it reimburses for the livelihood of all these people? The sum amounts to 9.882 million euros for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2027, i.e. for the duration of the multiannual financial framework. Of these, 6,270 million are allocated to the programs of the Member States and 3,612 million are intended for the “thematic instrument” which includes various components including, according to the summary of the regulation establishing the fund, “specific actions; direct management actions at European level; emergency assistance, resettlement and relocation; the European Migration Network” (Source Migrants, Europe’s funds for reception: how much they amount, country by country | Sky TG24).

Question number three: did you understand anything? Blessed are you. Now, in the complexity of numbers and management we must add a fourth question: what is the economic return of the “rescues” at sea by the NGO ships? Don’t tell me that it’s only the result of voluntary work because I’ve been in the Navy (on land and on board), so I know how much it costs to manage a ship both in terms of means and costs in euros.

The fourth obvious question is: but who pays? Now, surely also to the “migrants” it costs to get a “lift” from your own home to the “safe haven”, but I don’t have certain data on this, so I leave it to your common sense to do the calculations knowing that on average we are talking about 6/8,000 euros per person. Another nice turnover?

If it all comes down to base money I’ll give a tip to all new prospects migrantsif you want the cost to be sustained to be low, take a plane or a ship and come as a tourist, if you then also find work, perhaps procured by one of your compatriots, you can stay in the destination that suits you best or I’m forgetting that the “migration” is supported and perhaps financed by some organization that is not quite legal?

Subscribe to the newsletter

