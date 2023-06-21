





12:22 Sudanese refugees seek refuge in Chad for the second time as they wait with other refugees to receive a portion of food from the World Food Program (WFP), near the Sudan-Chad border. © REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

Every June 20, World Refugee Day is commemorated, a date to make visible the situation of millions of people who were forced to leave their homes for different reasons and had to move in search of safety. It is also a date to remember your rights and warn about urgent needs for help and protection. The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, estimates that to date, more than 110 million people have had to move around the world.