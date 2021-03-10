In order to reduce irregular migration to its country, the Dominican Republic announced the construction of a wall on the border it shares with Haiti. It would be a structure almost 400 kilometers long that would be reinforced with technology. The measure reopens the debate on the use of concrete barriers for immigration control.

Bridges or more walls? The latter would be the option of the Dominican Republic to control its border. The government plans to build a structure that blocks the passage to the country from Haiti and thus regularize traffic from the western side of the island.

The controversial announcement was made by the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, during his first annual management report. “In the second half of this year 2021 we will begin to build on the dividing line between the two countries, the Dominican Republic and Haiti (…) and will include a double perimeter fence in the most conflictive sections and a simple one in the rest. In addition to motion sensors, facial recognition cameras, radars and infrared ray systems ”, he explained.

Work could begin in the second half of 2021, part of a government plan – with a two-year term – to shield border crossings.

The announcement comes after the Dominican Republic and Haiti signed in January a compromise agreement against irregular migratory flow, which includes the identification of Haitians residing in Dominican territory and the construction of maternity hospitals on the Haitian side of the border. However, they are measures that do not compensate for what the closing of the steps with a wall would mean.

This border is a limit of continuous commercial exchange and transit and even sectors such as agriculture and construction are nourished by foreign labor for their work.

‘The dignity and rights of immigrants are not being respected’

Some Dominicans react in favor of the barrier. “I say that is good because here in the Dominican Republic there are many Haitians, it is full, one cannot even go to the doctor because it is full of Haitians everywhere,” says Lucía, a young Dominican who lives in the “small Haiti ”, a neighborhood in Santo Domingo where citizens of both countries live together.

But for human rights defenders, the wall is a measure that exacerbates the situation of Haitians on the island. This is how he explains it William Charpentier, coordinator of the National Board for Migration and Refugees. “It is a permanent persecution. We really regret that a government that claims to be of change, is not minimally respecting the dignity and rights of immigrants in the Dominican Republic”, he points out.

10.5 million people live in the Dominican Republic, of which 500,000 are Haitians. But the exodus is not only registered to the neighboring country, thousands pass through Latin American countries fleeing the inequality, poverty and institutional crisis that Haiti suffers.