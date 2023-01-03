Rescue operation off the coast of Sicily. A fishing vessel with about 700 migrants on board it was intercepted during the night by the Coast Guard. The operation will be about thirty miles from Syracuse.

In the meantime, the arrival in Taranto is scheduled for tomorrow morning Geo Barentsthe ship of Doctors Without Borders with on board 85 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean central. The rescue operation of a boat with 41 people was particularly complex, which took place “in total darkness and in difficult conditions because the boat had capsized”, MSF explains. “The people on board they had been at sea for three days and they were already taking on water”, says Fulvia Conte, rescue manager on board the ship. The search for the boat in distress reported by Alarm Phone, on the other hand, ended without success.