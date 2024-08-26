Calm sea, good weather and the arrivals of boats loaded with migrants are increasing, in various areas of Southern Italy, both in Sicily and Campania. In total there are 368 people, of which 177 arrived in Sicily and the others in Campania.

Six small boats in Lampedusa

In the last few hours I have Six small boats arrived in Lampedusa, for a total of 110 people. Five of these boats were rescued by the coast guard, the finance police and the NGO Trotamar III, another with 14 people on board, including three women and four minors, of Egyptian, Libyan, Tunisian and Moroccan nationality, managed to reach the beach of Guitgia directly. But the migrants were immediately intercepted by the Carabinieri, who stopped them and rescued them. On the 6 boats, all of small size, which set sail from the coasts of Homs, Sabratha and Tajoura, in Libya, and from Djerba and Sidi Jmour, in Tunisia, there were from 14 to 30 migrants. They were taken, after the first health checks on the dock, to the hotspot where there are almost 900 guests. The facility is very full again. A group of 250 will embark in the morning on the Sansovino ferry that will arrive in Porto Empedocle in the evening. Another 150, instead, will leave the first reception center in the evening.



Migrants, the Viminale: 60 thousand stopped between Libya and Tunisia. Increase in repatriations and boom in landings in Spain and Greece August 15, 2024

The Ionian Sea in Pozzallo

It is also The disembarkation of 67 migrants of Bangladeshi and Syrian nationality, including five unaccompanied minors, from the NGO ship Mare Jonio ended this morning in the port of Pozzallo (Ragusa). Two migrants in precarious health conditions were transported to the hospital in Modica, the first for suspected chickenpox and the second for chest pain. The disembarkation operations went smoothly and the migrants were accompanied to the port hotspot. The mayor of Pozzallo Roberto Ammatuna addressed in a note «a dutiful thanks to the prefecture of Ragusa, the police, the health authorities, the humanitarian organizations and the Civil Protection, but above all to the volunteers of Mare Jonio of “Mediterranea Saving Humans” for yet another important operation to save so many human lives». This afternoon a delegation of “Mediterranea” will be received in the Town Hall.





Migrants, 80 in difficulty in the central Mediterranean. Another 120 arrivals in Lampedusa lorenza rapini 01 July 2024

Geo Barents in Salerno

Not only that: you also arrive in Campania. A few minutes after 7.30 The Geo Barents, the ship of Doctors Without Borders that in recent days has rescued 191 migrants from the sea in five rescue operations, has docked in the port of Salerno. On the dock of the Manfredi pier, as usual, the reception machine coordinated by the prefecture of Salerno was set up. Among the 191 migrants on board there are three women and 23 unaccompanied minors. «We have already had reports of 12 health emergencies – said the prefect of Salerno, Francesco Esposito, present on the platform together with the police commissioner Giancarlo Conticchio – These will then be evaluated by Usmaf and the ASL and they will see how to proceed, who to hospitalize and who not». There were about twenty cases of scabies on board, while some of the migrants suffered burns during the crossing. Also on board was a person with walking difficulties who was transported in a wheelchair. The distribution in the reception centers has already been defined: most of the migrants will remain in Campania, while 66 will be transferred to the provinces of Lazio.