Migrants: 34 rescued at sea, 2 dead on arrival in Syracuse

The Coast Guard rescued 34 migrants of Syrian, Egyptian and Bangladeshi nationality late yesterday evening on a vessel approximately 17 miles southeast of Syracuse. One of them had sent out a distress signal.



A Coast Guard ‘Manta’ aircraft was also sent to the scene. Upon the arrival of the patrol boat departing from Syracuse, the migrants ended up in the water, for reasons currently being investigated: 34 of them were immediately recovered and transferred to the patrol boat, to then be taken to the port of Syracuse.

One died upon arrival at the dock, while another died after being transported to hospital. The search is underway at sea for a missing person who was on board the vessel, which later sank. Naval and air vehicles coordinated by the Catania Coast Guard are involved.