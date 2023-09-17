Migrants: nine more landings in Lampedusa during the night, 233 people arrived

Another nine landings during the night on the island of Lampedusa, with the arrival of at least 233 migrants. There was a continuous coming and going of small boats with on board also women and minors rescued by the patrol boats of the Port Authority and the Financial Police. And it seems that other boats are arriving on the island where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected today with the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen are also expected this morning at the Lampedusa hotspot. According to what Adnkronos learned after arriving at Melni and Von der Leyen airport, accompanied by the Prefect of Agrigento Filippo Romano and the President of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani, toThey will go to the Imbriacola district facility, which after the transfers of hundreds of migrants, by ship, exceeds approximately one thousand people. Afterwards the program includes a short stop at the Favaloro pier, where the migrants disembark. Subsequently the two politicians will return to the airport for a meeting with the press.

The government doubles its reception with barracks and containers

Meanwhile, the government is trying to increase reception facilities. As Corriere della Sera explains, “the works to be started The Ministry of Defense expects tomorrow from the CDM the task of providing buildings to be transformed into detention centers for irregulars who will remain in former barracks and other disused structures to be redeveloped – even among those available to the State Property – for up to 18 months (maximum period for European standards), waiting for their position to be defined. Supervision will not be entrusted to the Army, but to the police and carabinieri”, explains Il Corriere.

Again for the Corriere della Sera, “the plan is to double the current ten Cpr — Bari, Brindisi, Caltanissetta, Rome, Turin (now closed), Potenza (in Palazzo San Gervasio), Trapani, Gorizia (in Gradisca d’Isonzo ), Nuoro (in Macomer) and Milan — with a capacity of between 50 and 200 seats. Some are in precarious conditions, others like Macomer in the process of being renovated. There will be a detention center for repatriation for each region thanks to the simplified procedures provided for by the Cutro decree and the financial coverage of the 2023 budget law”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

