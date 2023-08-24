





06:21 MIGRANTS © France 24

The Mediterranean Sea is the most dangerous route for migration in the world. Only so far this year, 2,178 people have disappeared in its waters, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The European countries that receive the most migrants are Spain, Greece and Italy. In the latter, the migratory crisis is especially serious, since it constitutes the deadliest route, which is the central area of ​​the Mediterranean. It is estimated that more than 100,000 irregular migrants have arrived in Italy in 2023.