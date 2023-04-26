Lampedusa “flooded” by landings, well beyond capacity

In these hours, the landing operations are underway on the island of Lampedusa, at the center of yet another mass landing. According to sources from the Agrigento police headquarters, around midnight have arrived 700 new migrants which raise the overall budget of thehotspot to about 3,000 people. The three boats come from two different places in Tunisia. Speaking of the episode, the leader of Noi con l’Italia, Maurizio Lupihe told the microphones of A day as a sheep on Rai Radio1: “I am about to make a three-year flow decree for a total of 500,000 people, therefore about 166,000 migrants a year. To do so would be a centre-right thing”. France, for its part, embraces the defensive line, with Prime Minister Borne announcing the strengthening of controls on the Maritime Alps. In particular, Prime Minister Borne has deployed another 150 agents right on the border area with Italy.

Catania, foiled human trafficking

Subscribe to the newsletter

