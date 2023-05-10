With the death of Hugo Chávez, the last ten years in Venezuela changed its history. Driven by runaway inflation, widespread scarcity, and social and political polarization, millions of people have crossed their country’s borders in the hope of finding a better life. Leaving as a consequence thousands of separated families, millions of stories about an unprecedented migration in the region and many other testimonies from those who aspire to return. We tell some of their stories.

