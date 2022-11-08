Migrantes report, more and more young people abroad: “Italy stagnates in its fragility”

“Italy stagnates in its fragility”. This is the verdict of the latest Migrantes report, which highlights how Italians abroad have now surpassed foreigners residing in Italy. According to the Migrantes Foundation, which today presented the “Report of Italians in the World”, since 2006 the presence of Italians abroad has increased from 3.1 million to more than 5.8 million, despite a sharp slowdown due to the pandemic.

A growth driven by young people between 18 and 34 years because, according to the report, Italy “Has definitively put aside the possibility for an individual to improve their status during the course of their life by accessing a certain, qualified and enabling job (social elevator)” and “continues to keep young people confined for years in ‘reserves of quality and competence to be able to draw on, but the moment never arrives “. “Time passes, the new generations become mature and are replaced by new and then very new generations, in a vicious circle that has been going on for too long now”, underlines the dossier.

“Our country, which has a long history of emigration, must open an adequate reflection on the causes of this phenomenon and on the possible opportunities that the Republic has the task of offering to citizens who intend to stay and live or wish to return to Italy”, he said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in a message sent to the president of the foundation, Monsignor Gian Carlo Perego, on the occasion of the presentation of the report.

In the last year, Italy has lost 0.5% of its resident population (-1.1% since 2020), while residents abroad have grown in the same period by 2.7% (+ 5.8% from 2020). A trend that has led Italian citizens residing abroad to exceed 5.8 million (9.8%), compared to almost 5.2 million foreigners residing in Italy (8.8% of the total). This despite the sharp decline in departures after the onset of the pandemic. In the course of 2021 there were 83,781, the lowest figure since 2014, when instead they were 94 thousand. Compared to 2021, registrations to the Aire (Registry of Italians residing abroad) are 25,747 fewer, a decrease of -23.5% compared to the previous year and -36.0% from 2020.

“In the general decrease, the data that appear most evidently concern those who, for several years, have been the undisputed protagonists of the recent mobility from Italy, or young people between 18 and 34 years, decreased, in absolute value, by 12 thousand approximately units and, in percentage terms, -25.6% ”, states the report. “In the last year the health emergency and the consequences deriving from it have affected the heart of Italian departures”.