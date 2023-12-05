About 800,000 migrant workers work in the Netherlands, many of them living in holiday parks or converted apartments. But initiatives for new accommodations are encountering resistance from local residents and local politicians, sees economics reporter Chris Koenis. Migrant workers are indispensable to the Dutch economy, but why is decent housing so difficult?

Guest: Chris Koenis Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Esmee Dirks Edit: Jeroen Jaspers Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven