It is not usually easy to adapt to Migrants arriving in the United States with the intention of moving forward with his life in this country, given that They are faced with several difficulties that are not common in their places of originor that are even incomparable to those of other countries that they attend as foreigners.

This situation was experienced firsthand by a woman named Vaishali Gauba, who is 29 years old, was born in India and sought to enter the United States labor market, but was unable to obtain her H-1B work visa. In contrast, He traveled to Canada, where it was much easier for him to obtain work authorization..

The woman recounted her experience at the site Business Insiderand explained that as a student, he was able to do several internships in recognized media outlets in the US, but there came a time when He had no other option but to get his work visa. to continue with his professional career, which he felt -according to the instructions of his lawyers- I could not have access because I did not have the necessary references to obtain it, since It is apparently exclusive to people with “extraordinary” abilities.

This is how Gauba, already resigned, made the decision not to submit the application and, with no other options in the United States, to return to India. She remained there for six months, until He tried his luck in Canada, where he ended up finding the solution: “I have found the Canadian immigration system to be more immigrant-friendly“, he said.

The facilities that Canada offers to migrants that the United States does not have

As Vaishali Gauba recounted in an article in Business Insider, It took him several months to obtain a study permit in Canada. because it coincided with the relevant restrictions of the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, once he obtained it, it was then more than easy to obtain the long-awaited work visa.The work visa process took less than a month and was quite easy.“, said.

The woman said that conditions in Canada are more “favorable” than in the United States for migrants.and justified it by mentioning that in Canada she was able to be self-employed and not be subject to any “lottery” waiting for an employer to sponsor her, which gave her a much clearer outlook on the employment aspect.

He also said that Currently your visa is valid until October 2024and He plans to renew it and continue working in Canada.while the chances of returning to India are minimal. He made it clear that he feels safe to carry out a life project in this country, leaving aside the fears or insecurities of being a migrant.