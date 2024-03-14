Migrant tragedy, only 10% reach their destination in Europe from Libya, Turkey and Tunisia: dead, missing and returns to the starting point

Alarm of deaths in the sad panorama of illegal immigration. Amsi (Association of Doctors of Foreign Origin in Italy) and Umem (Euro-Mediterranean Doctors Union), through the usual international communication project in 120 countries around the world (all Arab and European countries, Africa, Asia, South America, Russia, United States , Central America, China, Canada) under the aegis of the United to Unite Movement, launch a new investigation into the statistics linked to the dramatic landings and human trafficking, in relation to which, with extreme regret, it is noted that European policies of the most economically sound countries are doing very little.

Lately there has been a lot of talk about journeys of hope from Tunisia, Türkiye and Libya: there is no doubt that we are faced with ongoing tragedies that are too often ignored. Only 10% of the desperate people who leave these countries for Europe manage to reach their destination. Many of them die at sea, others have no news from their families, others return to their starting point after two days. These are our accurate statistics: all this is highlighted by the numerous immigrant families who are giving life to international associations, with women and children making global appeals to find their husbands, fathers and children.

“We at Amsi, Umem and Uniti per Unire make yet another appeal for the consolidation of 'a European immigration law', and we turn once again to the economically stronger countries. We want a law that regulates good immigration built on rights and duties , on solidarity, equality, international cooperation, and seriously helping needy populations at home, supporting employment, services, culture, healthcare, social integration. The market in human beings with traffickers protected by corrupt generals and soldiers must be fought , in consideration of the crazy economic tariffs required (7-8 thousand euros) to initiate landings that turn out to be suicide, often with makeshift means such as metal boats loaded with human beings.

On boats, with very long journeys, there are very often pregnant women and children. As we write, the Italian news is reporting yet another tragedy at sea, with 70 deaths during a landing of illegal immigrants from Libya.

Bilateral agreements must be strengthened. Politics has failed us with empty promises and slogans. From 2000 to today we have not seen any resolution plans materialize to stem irregular immigration and instead to encourage, on the contrary, that of excellence, that of doctors, health professionals, that of promising young people who can give prestige to the new countries where they choose to live, in the first case paving the way for the consolidation of good international healthcare, also covering the gaps in the regions' deficiencies in the case of Italy and supporting, in the case of the poorest countries, with training and knowledge, those healthcare systems that they are afflicted by crises of resources and men.

Our proposal is always to address issues related to irregular immigration separately, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Interior, i.e. political asylums, refugees, residence permits, giving space in different areas to the selection of qualified foreign personnel, in the hands of the Ministry of Labor and that of Health, since we constantly need the help of qualified work among healthcare professionals and also specialized labor, in particular for those jobs that Italians no longer want to carry out, always with a view to targeted arrivals chosen ad personam.

We expect a different, concrete commitment from politics. In times of European elections we would not like promises to rain down on integration, bilateral agreements, which are then promptly not kept. Let's say no to exploitation, let's say no to empty words on the skin of human beings. Our work will also continue with the Union for Italy School, where information and training will come first, with projects that concern politics, healthcare and also planned and qualified immigration with respect for the principle rights and duties”. Thus the Prof. Foad Aodi, President of Amsi and UMEM as well as Professor of Tor Vergata and member of the Fnomceo Register and 4 times Councilor of the Rome Medical Association who is present every day on satellite TV and radio to talk about Immigration, Global Health, equality, human rights and spreads the truth in all countries regarding the risk and danger of irregular immigration.