A cross made with the wood of the boat wrecked on Sunday morning off the coast of Steccato di Cutro (Crotone). The idea comes from a priest, Don Francesco Loprete of the diocese of Crotone. In the aftermath of the shipwreck cost the lives of at least 68 people, at least those confirmed. the parish priest went to the beach in his small car and took away some pieces of wood that ended up on the shoreline. And in a few hours he made the wooden cross. Which will be blessed in days. In all likelihood it will be used for next Sunday’s Via Crucis.

Even in Lampedusa, but this time a carpenter and not a priest, he has made and continues to do so, crosses and other objects with the wood of wrecked boats. Francesco Tuccio is a carpenter from Lampedusa, known for years in the world, as the author of the crosses made with the wood of the boats wrecked on the coast of the island, but also of the crozier and liturgical vases used by Pope Francis during the celebration of Mass on the island in July 2013. Among his creations, an itinerant cross conceived together with Arnaldo Mondadori, which is traveling around the world among museums, London, Paris, New York, churches, schools and prisons, sacred and profane places , to bear witness to the living suffering of the migrants who landed and those who died in the sea around Lampedusa. In 2015, one of Tuccio’s crosses was acquired by the British Museum in London, and is known as “The Lampedusa cross”. And now there is the cross of Crotone.