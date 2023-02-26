“A boat carrying migrants broke up, due to the stormy sea, in front of the Calabrian coast of Steccato di Cutro, about thirty kilometers from Crotone. Dozens and dozens of drowned people, including children, many missing. Calabria is in mourning for this terrible tragedy. The Regional Council expresses sincere condolences for the victims of this shipwreck. I thank those who are working to try to find survivors and to assist the survivors, conducted in the nearby hospitals and in the Cara di Isola di Capo Rizzuto. In these hours the Carabinieri, the Police, the Guardia di Finanza, the Coast Guard, the Fire Brigade, the Red Cross, the Port Authority, the Civil Protection are on the field”. Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region.

“About 18,000 clandestine immigrants arrived in Calabria in 2022, the vast majority of them in Roccella Jonica, a municipality in the province of Reggio Calabria which has now become a landing point on the illegal routes of human traffickers. The Calabrians – a people who have known the tragedy of emigration – they welcomed these migrants, without raising fuss and without causing tension, but the situation is really becoming unmanageable. What has the European Union been doing all these years? Where is Europe that should guarantee security and legality? What happened to the dialogue operations with the countries of origin of the migrants? All questions that, unfortunately, to date have no answer. And whoever stays in the territories, in close contact with everyday reality, is forced to manage emergencies and mourn the dead”.