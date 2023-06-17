Athens requests Europol’s assistance in the investigation into the tragedy of the fishing boat that sank on Wednesday off the Peloponnese peninsula, in which hundreds of migrants drowned, while the search for the missing is completed. There were between 500 and 700 people on the fishing boat. 104 migrants were rescued and 78 lifeless bodies were recovered.

The investigation centers on nine alleged surviving smugglers, all Egyptians aged between 20 and 40 years. One of them is still in the hospital. They have been referred to as crew members by other survivors. One of them admitted he was paid to work on board while the others deny the allegations. They are accused of manslaughter, human trafficking and being part of a criminal organization, a structure that has organized 18 dangerous passages from the Libyan coast to Italy in recent months. All the refugees on board had paid between 5,000 and 6,000 euros for passage. The alleged smugglers will be brought before the public prosecutor on Monday.