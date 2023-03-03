Between passing the buck, some press releases, reports, confidential notes, rebounds, the underground ‘war’ continues on what happened on the night between 25 and 26 February, between eleven in the evening and 4.10 on Sunday, off the coast of Steccato di Cutro in the Crotone area, when a boat with at least 180 migrants on board broke into several parts. There are currently 68 confirmed victims, but dozens are missing. Those involved are Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, the Coast Guard and the Finance Guard. Eyes are focused above all on the Coast Guard, which did not go out that night to rescue the boat, but only intervened after 4.30 when the boat had already broken up. And the migrants, including women and many children, fell into the water, among the high waves. But the general of the Port Authorities-Coast Guard, Admiral Inspector Chief, Nicola Carlone, still remains silent. In recent days, a very technical press release has arrived in the editorial offices. Then, yesterday he spoke, but only because he was pressed by the journalists who were waiting for him in front of the funeral home, the Commander of the Port Authority of Crotone, vessel captain Vittorio Aloi. Who makes, perhaps unintentionally, important statements.

Read also

He says that the boats supplied to the Coast Guard could intervene “even with sea force 8”, while that cursed night, there was only “sea force 4”. Then, speaking of the prosecutor’s investigation into the shipwreck, he explains: “We will be heard and we will be pleased to clarify, we will clarify who is responsible when they ask us”. And when asked why they didn’t act despite the report the night before, Saturday 25 February, of a ‘distress’ vessel, i.e. in danger, in the Ionian Sea, he replies: “I don’t know that it was a distress report, you know that the operations are carried out by the Guardia di Finanza until they become communications from Sar (rescue ed.). I have not received any reports”. To those who ask him about the rebound, he replies: “I can’t say anything, the Coast Guard has made a press release and everything is written in it well and we all understand it. There is an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office that does not concern us. If and when we are called to give our version of the documents in hand, drafts, etc., we will report”.

The spokesman for the Coast Guard, Cosimo Nicastro, also spoke. Who, interviewed by Vespa, while to journalists for days in Crotone often hasn’t even answered the phone or messages, says that the shipwreck that took place in Calabria is “an unpredictable tragedy in the light of the information that was received”. “The elements of which we and the Guardia di Finanza were aware – he added – did not suggest that there was a dangerous situation for the occupants. No telephone reports had arrived either from on board or from family members. And at the same time the boat , which departed 4 days earlier from Turkey, had not reported any information to the other corresponding coastguard organizations it passed through”. The only one who has not yet spoken, even if only to defend the men and women of the coast guard attacked in the press and on social media, is the Commander General of the Port Authority.