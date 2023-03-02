Alleanza Verdi and Left-wing senator Ilaria Cucchi, together with Alleanza Verdi and Left-wing deputies Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, announced the presentation of a complaint to the Rome prosecutor’s office on the Crotone shipwreck.

“It seems clear to me that it is emerging from several fronts that this massacre could have been avoided but was not done. If this is the case, we demand that those responsible are immediately identified, tried and punished” he said Ilaria Cucchiannouncing the exhibit.

“We have just presented a complaint to the Senate police station with which we ask the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome, not Crotone, to open an investigation into ministerial responsibilities regarding the tragic misfortune that occurred in Crotone. From the testimonies gathered at the Ministry of the Interior there is a super coordination between the coast guard and the interventions of the rescue procedures that should be started. Today we want to know if there are responsibilities for non-local but ministerial rescues”, he explained Angelo Bonelli to reporters. “Since the super coordination is in the hands of the Ministry of the Interior and the coast guard depends on that of Transport, we want to know if there have been any underlying directives, aimed at not allowing coast guard ships to go out to sea” he added.

“Our political judgment on what happened is clear – he said Nicola Fratoianni – It is the same as the former coast guard spokesman who clearly states what is known: the coast guard is an extraordinary body of the state which in recent years has ensured the rescue of tens of thousands of people, even in very difficult conditions, if in the time his role has been objectively restricted this has been the result of precise strategies, of an unacceptable, even indecent cynicism”. “There is a picture in the chain of command of something that has not worked. With this complaint we want to strengthen every tool capable of verifying what happened and what possible responsibilities are to be assigned to the central national chain of command which perhaps somewhere has left some holes open, in which yet another unacceptable tragedy has occurred”. “It is time – underlined Fratoianni again – to change the policies of this country and to fully restore its autonomy to the coast guard. Today the former admiral reminded us of this. It is one thing to systematically carry out search and rescue activities, it is one thing to do it occasionally with reduced initiative and operational capacity”.