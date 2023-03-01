Regarding the shipwreck that took place off the Ionian coast of Calabria, in the Crotone area, “please note that it is always the competent national authorities that classify an event as Sar, Search and Rescue”. He underlines it Frontexin a statement posted on its website.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy off Crotone this weekend. More than 60 people lost their lives as a result of the actions of unscrupulous smugglers who crammed people on board in bad weather conditions”, reads the European Agency’s note , which continues: “In the late hours of Saturday, a Frontex aircraft monitoring the Italian search and rescue area as part of joint operation Themis spotted a vessel heading towards the Italian coast. A person – we read – was visible on the bridge. The boat was sailing by itself and there were no warning signs. However, thermal imaging cameras on board the Frontex aircraft detected a significant thermal response from open forward hatches and other signs that there may be people below deck. This raised the suspicions of surveillance experts of Frontex”.

“As always in these cases – underlines the European Border and Coast Guard Agency -, we immediately informed of the sighting the International Coordination Center of the Themis operation and the other competent Italian authorities, providing the vessel’s position, infrared images, course and speed“.

Our aircraft continued to monitor the area until it had to return to base due to lack of fuel. The Italian authorities involved sent two patrol boats to intercept the ship; however adverse weather conditions forced them to return to port. The salvage operation was declared in the early hours of Sunday, after the shipwreck was located off the coast of Crotone. The rescue operation, coordinated by the competent Italian authorities, was carried out on land, at sea and in the air and supported by Frontex naval and air assets”.

“Please note that it is always the competent national authorities who classify an event as search and rescue. Please” therefore, concludes the press release, “submit all questions relating to the operation to the competent Italian authorities”.