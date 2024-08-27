Mexico City.- With more than a month left until the end of fiscal year (FY) 2024, Border Patrol agents have already increased by 41.37 percent the number of rescues of migrants who were at risk after being abandoned by human traffickers at the El Paso Sector border.

According to official statistics, while 597 people were rescued by border agents throughout FY 2023 – from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023 –, from October 1, 2023 to August 20, there were already 844 rescues carried out in the desert, after falling from the border fence or wall, into the irrigation canal, or in another situation that put their life or health at risk.

Among the 844 rescues carried out were people from Mexico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Colombia and Ecuador, who were also able to call for help through the beacons or rescue towers that were placed in the desert of New Mexico.

“Don’t take any chances. If it weren’t for the emergency tower, I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t found that tower,” said a Mexican migrant in a video recorded and published by the Border Patrol El Paso Sector.

Without showing his face, the migrant said he is the father of four children, whom he remembered, as well as his wife, when he was abandoned in the middle of the desert by the “coyotes” who were going to take him to the United States.

“My experience was very unpleasant. I was met by people who were really after money. They abandoned me in the desert. When we jumped over the wall I couldn’t walk anymore. They left me behind. I was lost for two days. I survived with water. I can tell you a sip of water that they left in bottles that had been lying there for a while,” he said.

Finally, the migrant found an emergency tower where he was able to press a button to call for help from the authorities, who arrived to rescue him.

In 2017, U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched its Missing Migrant Program (MMP) with the goal of preventing the loss of migrant lives during their journey to the United States.

MMP is a humanitarian effort led by the U.S. Border Patrol that focuses on border security, locating migrants reported missing, rescuing migrants in distress, preventing migrant deaths, and identifying and reuniting the deceased with their families in the border region.

The El Paso Sector Border Patrol has also deployed 17 rescue beacons in high-traffic areas, many with unreliable or no cellular coverage, as well as in areas near locations where migrant remains have been discovered or multiple rescues have occurred.

It has also placed more than 2,700 rescue signs in areas where rescue beacons were not practical or could not be deployed due to difficult terrain or access issues on land. (Hérika Martínez Prado)