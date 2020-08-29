The vessel Louise Michelle, which British street artist Banksy acquired to rescue African migrants, has reported an emergency on board. The guardian…

It is noted that there are not enough places on the ship. The vessel has a capacity of 120 passengers, and now there are almost 220 migrants on board.

In addition, one deceased on the ship is reported. Several more people suffer from burns and injuries. Louise Michel is currently in the Maltese search and rescue zone.

Last Thursday it became known that the artist Banksy financed the purchase of a vessel to rescue migrants who are trying to get from North Africa to Europe. Previously, this ship belonged to the French customs department.

Earlier on the border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda as a result of a boat crash killed more than 60 people.