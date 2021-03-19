D.Currently there are over 14,000 unaccompanied migrant minors and refugees in the care of the American authorities after entering the country across the southern border of the United States.

Senior officials of the American government said in a briefing for journalists on Thursday that 9,562 children are being cared for by the Department of Homeland Security and around 4,500 by the CBP. “Our ultimate goal is to reunite unaccompanied children with a loved one or sponsor in the United States as soon as possible,” said one officer. Around 90 percent of minors could be released from the custody of the authorities in this way.

Poor accommodation, meager fare

The number of migrants coming from Mexico illegally entering the United States has recently increased significantly. According to data from the border guards, almost 9500 minors crossed the border in February alone – almost twice as many as in December.

Families and single adults are expelled by the authorities, but unaccompanied children are not. The government of President Joe Biden was recently criticized for the high number of underage migrants. According to media reports, they are housed and fed under sometimes poor conditions.

Ex-President Donald Trump had made a tough isolation of the southern border one of his priorities. The government of his successor Biden has already partially revised this policy. Biden’s Homeland Security Minister Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the government expected a further significant increase in the number of incoming refugees and migrants. It could be more people than in the past 20 years, it said.

Mexico is often just a transit station, a good half of the migrants come from Central America – for example from Honduras or Guatemala.