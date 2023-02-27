Migrant massacres, the terrible stories of those who managed to save themselves

They continue searches at sea after the tragedy of yesterday on Calabrian coasts, a massacre of migrants. A keelless trawler departed from Izmirin TurkeyYes is shattered against the forbidding waves of the sea force 4-5 and it arrived, it is not known how, in front of the Crotone coast, in the exact point where the Tacina river it throws itself into the sea, in the Steccato di Cutro area, in the province of Crotone. There salvation It was there, handy, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – in the dark of four in the morning. There was still an unknown number of people on board: someone is talking about 180, others by 250. Men, women and many children. Mostly Afghans, Pakistanis, Syrians, but also Iranians, Somalis and Palestinians. The number that imposes itself is that of dead recovered: 59 — 30 ​​men and 29 women, among them 14 between children and teenagerswhich might be fine over 100 according to an initial estimate made after speaking with the migrants themselves. And then there are the survived: 81according to balance from the evening.

“It was darkit must have been about five o’clock. Suddenly the smugglers– says a migrant who survived – four in all, while we were five hundred meters from the shore, they have glimpse of the lightsbeams from torches that lit up the darkness upwards. Yes. I am frightenedthey thought they were the Strength of the order that awaited them. Then they have changed course to go somewhere else. But it had to be done soon, increase speed: the only way was to lighten the weight on board. So they threw people at sea in the waves that meanwhile tossed the trawler. At least twenty people”. Other details were told in the morning by a twenty-one-year-old Pakistani woman, wrapped up in a thermal blanket that wrapped around a thicker one, made of fabric. “We have heard a loud noise. Then the boat is broken in halfperhaps passing over a rock: me I was hugging my husbandwe met at sea, I never saw him again“.

