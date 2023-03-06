Massacre of migrants in Cutro, the families of the victims: “We denounce Italy”

Another curtain opens on the massacre of the immigrants from Cutro and it is that of the relatives of the victims, who want to give life to a class action against the Italian State to ask justice. According to what emerged, some of them would in fact have already addressed to lawyers. On the other hand, the assistance of a lawyer is also necessary to be able to contribute to the ongoing investigation. And in both cases the finger is mainly pointed at chapter rescued: in fact we will try to ascertain whether they were timely or if there were any responsibilities that led to the death of the 71 victims.

Migrant massacre, the relatives of the victims are assisted pro bono by a pool of lawyers

THE family members from the victims they are assisted for free by a team of lawyers, including Luigi Li Gottiformer Undersecretary of Justice and also known for having been the defender of several pentiti including Tommaso Buscetta, Mitja GialuzProfessor of Criminal Procedure Law, e Vincent Cardone And Francis boars, experts in international criminal law. In a note, the four criminal lawyers write: “We are been commissioned by numerous family members of the victims of the shipwreck to represent them in the two criminal proceedings registered by the Prosecutor of the Republic of Crotone. The first has already led to the arrest of some alleged smugglers who answer the manslaughter crimes And manslaughter multiple as a result of the willful violation of immigration laws. The second procedure aims to collect the elements to evaluate if they exist liability for failure to rescue at sea“.

