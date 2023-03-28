Chihuahua.- Migration agents rescued a foreign migrant girl, between 4 and 5 years old, who was traveling accompanied by two men, between 50 and 55 years old, presumably in a drunken state.

The National Institute of Migration (INM), of the Ministry of the Interior, reports that in a coordinated action, on Sunday, federal Migration agents and elements of the National Guard called a stop to the driver of a truck that was circulating zigzag on the Anapra-San Jerónimo highway, at the height of Unión Ganadera, in Ciudad Juárez.

After an inspection, the agents realized that the driver and the co-pilot had alcoholic breath and were transporting a girl in the back seat, whose relationship or family bond they could not verify.

For this reason, the little girl was taken to the Red Cross facilities for her medical evaluation, since she showed bruises and scars on various parts of her body.

The minor remained in the custody of the Chihauhua Assistant Attorney General’s Office for the Auxiliary Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents.

The two adult men were placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the corresponding proceedings.

danger and tragedy

There are multiple known cases of migrant children who are transported by strangers, some “coyotes”, bound for the United States, and who in some cases are rescued just in time to die, or from other imminent danger, either by authorities of the United States or Mexico.

Other children are not so lucky, and even lose their lives.